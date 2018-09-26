FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 6:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S.' Mattis says not seen signs Iran intends to block Strait of Hormuz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that he had not seen indications that Iran is intending to block the Strait of Hormuz.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis attends a news conference in Skopje, Macedonia September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Asked by reporters whether he had seen any sings that Iran was intending to block the Strait of Hormuz or seen any movement of ships or missiles, Mattis said: “No.”

Iran has said if it cannot sell its oil due to U.S. pressure, then no other regional country will be allowed to do so either, threatening to block the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic artery linking Gulf crude producers to the world.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis

