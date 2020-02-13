World News
February 13, 2020

U.S. warship in Arabian Sea seizes suspected Iranian weapons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy warship seized weapons believed to be of Iranian “design and manufacture,” including more than 150 anti-tank guided missiles and three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, the U.S. military said on Thursday.

In a statement, the U.S. military said the USS Normandy boarded a dhow in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.

“The weapons seized include 150 ‘Dehlavieh’ anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), which are Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs,” the statement said.

“Other weapons components seized aboard the dhow were of Iranian design and manufacture and included three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, Iranian thermal imaging weapon scopes, and Iranian components for unmanned aerial and surface vessels” it added. It did not say what kind of surface-to-air missiles were seized.

Reporting by Idrees Ali, Editing by Franklin Paul

