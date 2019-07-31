U.S. will extend sanctions waivers for Iranian nuclear programs: Bolton

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton walks to give an interview to Fox News outside of the White House in Washington, U.S. July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will renew sanctions waivers for Iran nuclear programs that allow Russia, China and European nations to continue civilian nuclear cooperation with Tehran, White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday.

“I think the idea here is we are watching those nuclear activities very, very closely,” Bolton said in an interview on Fox Business Network. “So this is a short 90-day extension,” he said.