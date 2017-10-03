FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mattis says Iran 'fundamentally' in compliance with nuclear deal
October 3, 2017

Mattis says Iran 'fundamentally' in compliance with nuclear deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday Iran was fundamentally in compliance with its nuclear deal, as President Donald Trump’s administration weighs whether the 2015 deal serves U.S. security interests.

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the "Political and Security Situation in Afghanistan" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Trump faces an Oct. 15 deadline for certifying that Iran is complying with the pact, a decision that could sink an agreement strongly supported by the other powers that negotiated it, including Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the European Union.

“I believe that they fundamentally are. There have been certainly some areas where they were not temporarily in that regard, but overall our intelligence community believes that they have been compliant and the IAEA also says so,” Mattis said during a House of Representatives hearing, using an acronym for the International Atomic Energy Agency.

