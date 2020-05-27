U.S. to end sanctions waivers allowing some work at Iran nuclear sites

FILE PHOTO: A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the U.S., Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has decided to end sanctions waivers allowing Russian, Chinese and European firms to continue work at certain Iranian nuclear sites, a U.S. official and another source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed a report in the Washington Post that said the decision applied to waivers involving Iran’s Arak heavy water research reactor, provision of enriched uranium for its Tehran Research Reactor and the transfer of spent and scrap research reactor fuel out of Iran. The sources said the United States would extend a separate waiver covering Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant for 90 days.