FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow listens to a question from the media outside the White House in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s decision to end all waivers that allowed importers of oil from Iran to avoid economic sanctions will not result in higher oil prices, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

“I don’t see any palpable impact. The world is awash with oil,” Kudlow said during an appearance at the National Press Club.