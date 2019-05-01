Iran's Rouhani says U.S. oil sanctions will fail in practice

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a meeting with tribal leaders in Kerbala, Iraq, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reiterated on Wednesday that Tehran will continue selling its oil despite U.S. sanctions and said Washington’s policy of putting pressure on Iran would fail in practice.

Rouhani called the U.S. decision to try to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero a “baseless” policy, and said “The Americans’ power is not as much as they say”.

The United States demanded on April 22 that buyers of Iranian oil stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions, ending six months of waivers that had allowed Iran’s eight biggest customers, most of them in Asia, to import limited volumes.