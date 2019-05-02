Turkey not able to diversify oil imports easily, foreign minister says

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim in Baghdad, Iraq April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is not able to diversify its oil imports easily, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday after the United States waivers on oil purchases from Iran sanctions ended.

Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu said Turkey’s refineries are not suitable for other countries’ oil, adding that Washington should review its decisions on the issue.

Iran is one of the biggest supplier of oil to Turkey, which is almost completely reliant on imports to meet its energy needs.

The United States demanded on April 22 that buyers of Iranian oil stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions, ending six months of waivers that had allowed Iran’s eight biggest customers, most of them in Asia, to import limited volumes.