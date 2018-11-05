Turkey told it will receive waiver from U.S. sanctions on Iran: finance minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has been told it will receive a waiver from the U.S. sanctions on exports of Iranian oil, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday, as Washington re-introduced the sanctions.

Speaking to broadcaster A Haber, Albayrak said Turkey would evaluate what steps it could take after the United States officially announced which countries would be exempt from the sanctions.

Earlier on Monday, the United States re-introduced sanctions against Iranian oil exports, giving some of its closest allies exemptions that will allow Tehran’s biggest customers, mostly in Asia, to still buy crude for now.