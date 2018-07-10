FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 3:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. will consider requests for waivers from Iran oil sanctions: Pompeo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will consider requests from some countries to be exempted from sanctions it will put in effect in November to prevent Iran from exporting oil, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan July 9, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters

“There will be a handful of countries that come to the United States and ask for relief from that. We’ll consider it,” Pompeo said according to the text of an interview in Abu Dhabi with Sky News Arabia released by the U.S. State Department. He did not name any countries.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham

