Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah attends a meeting for Gulf states Foreign Ministers in Riyadh, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman is trying “with other parties” to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran, the Omani foreign ministry said on Twitter.

The tweet cited Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the sultanate’s minister responsible for foreign affairs.