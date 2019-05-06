'Credible threat' by Iran led to carrier, bombers to Middle East: Acting Pentagon Chief

FILE PHOTO: Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan testifies before a House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on the Department of Defense - FY2020 Budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Monday that he had approved sending a carrier strike group and bombers to the Middle East because of a “credible threat by Iranian regime forces.”

“(It) represents a prudent repositioning of assets in response to indications of a credible threat by Iranian regime forces,” Shanahan said on Twitter.

“We call on the Iranian regime to cease all provocation. We will hold the Iranian regime accountable for any attack on US forces or our interests,” he added.