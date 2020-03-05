Pompeo says Iran must be held accountable on nuclear commitments

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the media at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called on all nations to hold Iran accountable for its commitments under international nuclear agreements and said Tehran’s failure to report nuclear material was a clear violation of safeguard agreements.

Iran on Thursday stood by its decision to deny U.N. nuclear inspectors access to sites where they have questions about past activities, arguing that the agency’s case is based on “fabricated” Israeli intelligence.