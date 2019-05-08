Israel won't let Iran get nuclear weaponry: Netanyahu

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony marking Memorial Day, which commemorates the fallen soldiers of Israel, at a monument in Jerusalem, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weaponry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, reiterating a long-held Israeli position after Tehran announced it was scaling back some of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.

“This morning, on my way here, I heard that Iran intends to pursue its nuclear program,” Netanyahu said in a speech marking Israel’s Memorial Day. “We will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weaponry. We will continue to fight those who would kill us.”