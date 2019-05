FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a news conference with Iraqi President Barham Salih (not pictured) in Baghdad, Iraq, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the U.S. administration “novice politicians with naive ideas”, saying President Donald Trump had stepped back from his threats against Tehran after military aides advised him against a war with the Islamic Republic.

In a speech broadcast live on state television, Rouhani also said the unity of the Iranian nation changed Trump’s decision to wage war.