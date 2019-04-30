Iran labels all U.S. troops in Middle East as terrorists

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a news conference with Iraqi President Barham Salih (not pictured) in Baghdad, Iraq, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani signed a bill into law on Tuesday declaring all U.S. forces in the Middle East terrorists and the U.S. government a sponsor of terrorism.

The bill, passed by parliament last week, was retaliation against a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to designate Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards as a foreign terrorist organization.

Rouhani instructed the ministry of intelligence, ministry of foreign affairs, the armed forces, and Iran’s supreme national security council to implement the law, Tasnim news agency reported.