Russia condemns U.S. decision to end sanctions waiver on Iran's Fordow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia strongly condemns the U.S. decision to drop a sanctions waiver related to Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility and believes the decision violates U.S. international commitments, Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moscow is continuing its close cooperation with Iran on the Fordow reconfiguration, it said. The United States said on Monday it will no longer waive sanctions related to Iran’s Fordow nuclear plant after Tehran resumed uranium enrichment at the underground site.