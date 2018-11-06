Business News
November 6, 2018 / 4:34 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Iran predicts 'difficult days' for oil consumers worldwide: SHANA

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran’s oil minister said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude exports mean difficult days for oil consumers worldwide, adding that waivers issued by Washington to eight importing countries will not satisfy market demand.

“The issued waivers have not been enough for the market demands... Unfortunately difficult days are predicted for oil consumers around the world in coming months,” Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the oil ministry’s news agency SHANA.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.