U.S.'s Bolton says more sanctions on Iran coming: FBN interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said there will be additional U.S. sanctions on Iran after the Trump administration on Monday re-imposed oil and economic sanctions, but gave no other details.

“We’re going to have sanctions that even go beyond this. We’re not simply going to be content with the level of sanctions that existed under (former U.S. President Barack) Obama in 2015,” Bolton said in an interview on Fox Business Network, according to a transcript. “More are coming.”