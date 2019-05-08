China says Iran nuclear deal should be fully implemented

FILE PHOTO: The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement should be fully implemented and all sides have a responsibility to ensure it happens.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks during a daily briefing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will resume high level enrichment of uranium if world powers did not protect its interests against U.S. sanctions.