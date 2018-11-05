Business News
Iran says U.S. economic pressure 'futile' and a 'psychological war': TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions on Iran’s vital oil sector are part of a psychological war launched by Washington against Tehran but these will fail, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was cited as saying by state TV.

“(U.S. President Donald) Trump’s administration is addicted to imposing sanctions ... America’s economic pressure on Iran is futile and part of its psychological war against Tehran,” Qasemi told a weekly news conference.

