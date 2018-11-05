Eni to look at sanctions measures to see if it can use Iranian crudes

FILE PHOTO: Italian energy company Eni headquarters is seen in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian oil major Eni will look at the Iran sanctions measures to see if it can use Iranian crudes to allow it greater flexibility in procuring supplies, a spokesman said on Monday.

“Eni is examining the ... provisions to see if the decision allows it to consider the use of Iranian crudes for further flexibility in its crude supply system,” the spokesman said.

But the company added it would fully respect international community decisions on rules and sanctions in regard to Iran.

The United States on Monday restored sanctions targeting Iran’s oil, banking and transport sectors.

However, the United States gave temporary exceptions to eight importers - China, India, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea - allowing them to keep buying from Iran.

Eni said it was not present in Iran and that the overall impact of the waiver granted Italy was marginal for its business.