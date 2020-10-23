Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Iran blacklists U.S. ambassador in Iraq, reciprocating U.S. move

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Matthew Tueller, nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Iraq, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Friday blacklisted the U.S. ambassador in Iraq and two other diplomats following a similar move by the United States against Iran’s envoy to Baghdad, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

“US Amb(assador) to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, has had a central role in coordinating terrorist acts in Iraq & beyond, in ... assassination of Gen. (Qassem) Soleimani... Today, Iran designated him & two other officials involved,” ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle

