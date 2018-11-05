Netanyahu says Trump made courageous decision on U.S. sanctions on Iran

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem October 28, 2018. Oded Balilty/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed on Monday what he called U.S. President Donald Trump’s courageous decision in reimposing U.S. sanctions on Iran.

“This day is an historic day,” Netanyahu said in public remarks to legislators from his right-wing Likud party. “I would like to again thank U.S. President Donald Trump for the courageous, determined and important decision. I think this contributes to stability and security and peace.”