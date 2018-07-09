FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 6:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. sanctions Malaysia-based agent for Iran's Mahan Air

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it had sanctioned a Malaysia-based sales agent for Mahan Air, an Iranian airline already under U.S. sanctions in connection with Iran’s alleged support for international terrorism.

“As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of Mahan Travel and Tourism Sdn Bhd that are or come within U.S. jurisdiction are blocked,” the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by David Alexander

