Trump administration imposes new sanctions on Iran's industrial metals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed new U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s revenue from export of industrial metals and threatened further action unless Tehran “fundamentally” changed its behavior.
An executive order issued by Trump covers Iran’s iron, steel, aluminum, and copper sectors, the Islamic Republic’s largest non-petroleum-related sources of export revenue and 10 percent of its export economy, a statement from the White House said.
Reporting by Makini Brice and Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Grant McCool