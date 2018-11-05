Business News
Iran in contact with other signatories of nuclear deal as U.S. reinforces sanctions

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran is in constant contact with other signatories of a 2015 nuclear deal reached between Tehran and powers as the United States reinforces lifted sanctions under the pact, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Monday.

“We are in regular contact with other signatories of the nuclear deal ... setting up mechanism to continue trade with the European Union will take time,” Qasemi told a weekly news conference in Tehran.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

