U.S. eyes further sanctions on Iran 'very soon': White House official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is planning to impose further sanctions on Iran ‘very soon’, a senior White House official said on Wednesday, as Tehran announced it was scaling back some curbs to its nuclear program.

Tim Morrison, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction and Biodefense, told a conference that Washington was not ‘done’ with imposing sanctions on Iran.

“Expect more sanctions soon. Very soon,” he said.