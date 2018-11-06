Turkey will not abide by U.S. sanctions on Iran, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony at a shipyard in Istanbul, Turkey November, 4 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will not abide by the United States’ sanctions on Iran, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, describing Washington’s move as aimed at unbalancing the world.

Erdogan’s comments to reporters in Ankara came a day after Washington reimposed sanctions, abandoning a 2015 deal between world powers and Iran over its nuclear program, while temporarily allowing major customers including Turkey to keep buying crude from the Islamic Republic.