Turkey has not received notification regarding Iran sanctions waiver: minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has not received written notification regarding any waiver on buying Iranian oil after the United States reimposes sanctions on Tehran from next week but it has heard rumors on the issue, its energy minister said on Friday.

The U.S. government has agreed to let eight countries, including close allies South Korea and Japan, as well as India, keep buying Iranian oil after it reimposes sanctions on Tehran from next week, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a U.S. official.