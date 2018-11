Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey October 29, 2018. Cem Ozdel/Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is in close cooperation with the United States, the European Union and other parties to reduce the negative impact of U.S. sanctions on its relations with Iran, the text of a speech by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu showed on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu was speaking to a parliamentary committee in Ankara on Wednesday.