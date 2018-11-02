Iran says report of U.S. oil waivers shows market needs Iranian crude: TV

FILE PHOTO: Malta-flagged Iranian crude oil supertanker "Delvar" is seen anchored off Singapore March 1, 2012. . REUTERS/Tim Chong/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Friday that a report that eight countries had been granted waivers to U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil showed that Iran’s crude was needed and could not be withdrawn from the market.

“The waivers granted to these eight countries shows that the market needs Iran’s oil and it cannot be pulled out of the market ... I don’t know whether these waivers are permanent or temporary ones,” state TV quoted Iran’s deputy Oil Minister Ali Kardor as saying.

Bloomberg reported that U.S. government had agreed to let eight countries, including close allies South Korea and Japan, as well as India, keep buying Iranian oil after it reimposes sanctions on Tehran from next week.