FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that new U.S. sanctions were “backfiring”, making Washington more isolated, not the Islamic Republic.

“Today, US defied UN top court and Security Council by reimposing sanctions on Iran that target ordinary people. But US bullying is backfiring... The US — and not Iran — is isolated.” Zarif said in a tweet.