U.S. imposes sanctions on several companies over sales of Iranian petrochemicals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on several companies, accusing them of enabling the shipment and sale of Iranian petrochemicals, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The Treasury said it slapped sanctions on six companies based in Iran, the United Arab Emirates and China that it said support Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd., which is blacklisted by the United States.

The State Department in a statement said it also imposed sanctions on five entities for engaging in transactions related to Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical industry, as well as on three individuals.