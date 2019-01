A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the U.S., Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on four organizations it said were tied to either Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force or blacklisted Iranian airline Mahan Air.

In a statement posted on its website, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had sanctioned the Fatemiyoun Division, Armenia-based Flight Travel LLC, Iran-based Qeshm Fars Air and the Zaynabiyoun Brigade. It also blacklisted two aircraft.