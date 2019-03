FILE PHOTO: Protestors gather during an Organization of Iranian-American Communities rally in support of a government change in Iran during a demonstration in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury issued Iran-related sanctions on Tuesday targeting 25 individuals and businesses based in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, according to the department’s website.

The targeted institutions include banks and other financial institutions, including Ansar Bank, Atlas Exchange, Iranian Atlas Company.