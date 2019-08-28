U.S. sanctions networks it says are connected to Iran's government, military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two networks it says evaded sanctions to benefit Iran’s government and military organizations, the Treasury Department said.

One of the networks used a Hong Kong-based front company to evade U.S. and international sanctions and target U.S. technology and components for people tied to Iran’s government and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The other network obtained Nuclear Suppliers Group–controlled aluminum alloy products for companies owned or controlled by Iran’s defense ministry, the department said.

The U.S. Treasury Department also slapped sanctions on individuals connected to the two networks.

The sanctions are part of a U.S. campaign to increase economic pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program. Washington ditched a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and five other countries and has ratcheted up sanctions on the country, including penalties on Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

On Monday, Trump said at a news conference that he would be open to meeting with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, but Rouhani reiterated he would only be open to talks if Washington first dropped sanctions against Tehran.