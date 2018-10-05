U.S. actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is “in the midst of an internal process” of considering sanctions waivers for countries that are reducing their imports of Iranian oil, a U.S. government official said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

The Trump administration, which withdrew from a deal over Tehran’s nuclear program in May, is reimposing sanctions on Iran’s crude oil consumers on Nov. 4. The government official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, called the exceptions SRE waivers, also known as significant reduction exemptions.