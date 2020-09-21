U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran defense ministry and others

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the U.N. Security Council about Iran's alleged non-compliance with a nuclear deal and calling for the restoration of sanctions against Iran at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Monday announced new sanctions against Iran’s defense ministry and others involved in Tehran’s nuclear and weapons program to support U.S. assertion that all U.N. sanctions against Tehran are now restored, a move key allies such as the Europeans dispute.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, flanked by other top members of President Donald Trump’s national security team, also told reporters Washington had imposed new sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has forged closer ties between Caracas and Tehran.