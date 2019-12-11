U.S. slaps sanctions on Iranian airline over proliferation

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes a statement to the press at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on shipping and aviation industries over the transportation of lethal aid from Iran to Yemen and weapons of mass destruction proliferation, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Washington targeted three general sales agents of Mahan Air over the role the airline has played in weapons of mass destruction proliferation, he said, as well as an Iranian shipping network involved in smuggling lethal aid from Iran to Yemen.