World News
January 16, 2019 / 12:33 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Iran says will be ready for new satellite launch in a few months: IRIB

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference after a meeting with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Tehran will be ready for a new satellite launch in a few months after a failed attempt this week, ignoring U.S. and European warnings to avoid such activity.

“We have achieved a lot in satellite technology and we are on the right track. The remaining problems are minor and will be resolved in a few months and we will be ready again for a launch,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below