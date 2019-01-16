Iran says will be ready for new satellite launch in a few months: IRIB

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference after a meeting with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Tehran will be ready for a new satellite launch in a few months after a failed attempt this week, ignoring U.S. and European warnings to avoid such activity.

“We have achieved a lot in satellite technology and we are on the right track. The remaining problems are minor and will be resolved in a few months and we will be ready again for a launch,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.