U.S. calls on Iran to halt space launches that defy U.N. resolution

The Payam satellite is seen in the sky after it was launched in Iran, January 15, 2019, in this still image taken from video. Reuters TV/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was aware of reports of a failed Iranian attempt to launch a satellite into space last month and it called on Tehran to halt activities that violate U.N. resolutions.

“I’ve seen the reports, and it failed, correct?” State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told a news briefing, his first since the start of the year.

“We continue to call upon the Iranian regime to cease immediately all activities that are inconsistent with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, including space vehicle launches,” Palladino said. Iran has indicated it will be ready for another launch in a few months.