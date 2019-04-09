Saudi welcomes U.S. blacklisting of Iran Revolutionary Guards

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia welcomes the U.S. decision to designate Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terrorist organization, Saudi state media said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, led by a Sunni Muslim royal family, has accused Shi’ite Muslim Iran of interfering in its and other Middle Eastern countries’ internal affairs. Iran and Saudi Arabia have been fighting proxy wars for years, backing opposing sides in conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

“The U.S. decision translates the Kingdom’s repeated demands to the international community of the necessity of confronting terrorism supported by Iran,” SPA news agency said, citing a foreign ministry source.