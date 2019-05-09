U.S. carrier to deter Iran passes through Suez Canal

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Strait of Gibraltar, entering the Mediterranean Sea as it continues operations in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility in this April 13, 2019 photo supplied by the U.S. Navy. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clint Davis/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - The U.S. aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, deployed by President Donald Trump’s administration to the Middle East as a warning to Iran, passed through Egypt’s Suez Canal on Thursday, the Suez Canal Authority said.

The deployment of the carrier strike group is meant to show the United States will retaliate with “unrelenting force” to any attack, national security adviser John Bolton said on Sunday.

Iran has dismissed announcement of a U.S. aircraft carrier deployment as old news, recycled for psychological warfare.