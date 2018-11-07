EU says SWIFT decision on Iran banks regrettable

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it found regrettable the decision by the Belgium-based SWIFT financial messaging service to suspend some unspecified Iranian banks’ access to it.
“We find this decision rather ... regrettable,” Commission foreign affairs spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told a briefing.
In a statement on Monday, SWIFT said that suspending the Iranian banks access to the messaging system was “taken in the interest of the stability and integrity of the wider global financial system.”
