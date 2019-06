U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (not pictured) attend a joint news conference at the medieval Castelgrande castle in Bellinzona, Switzerland June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BELLINZONA, Switzerland (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the United States was prepared to engage with Iran without pre-conditions but added it needed to see the country behaving like “a normal nation”.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani suggested on Saturday that Iran may be willing to hold talks if Washington showed it respect, but said Tehran would not be pressured into talks.