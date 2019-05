U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Swiss Federal President Ueli Maurer as he arrives for meetings at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump discussed crises in the Middle East and Venezuela during a meeting on Thursday with Switzerland President Ueli Maurer, a White House spokesman said.

“President Trump expressed his gratitude for Switzerland’s role in facilitating international mediation and diplomatic relations on behalf of the United States,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.