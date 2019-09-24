World News
September 24, 2019 / 2:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says he is in 'very strong position' on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was in a “very strong position” with Iran, which he believed wanted to do something to defuse tensions with the United States, striking a conciliatory tone ahead of his speech at the United Nations.

“I think we’re doing very well. Let’s see what happens with Iran, but we are in a very strong position on Iran and I think they’d like to do something and it would be a smart ting for them if they did,” Trump said on arrival at the United Nations.

Reporting by John Irish and Steve Holland; editing by Grant McCool

