FILE PHOTO - Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan arrives to testify before a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on the proposed FY2020 budget for the Defense Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has told his acting defense secretary, Patrick Shanahan, he does not want to go to war with Iran, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing unidentified administration officials.

The Republican president made the comment to Shanahan on Wednesday morning during a White House briefing on rising tensions with Iran, the newspaper said.