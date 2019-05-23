Trump doubts he needs to send more U.S. troops to Middle East to counter Iran

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he doubted that the United States needs to send more U.S. troops to the Middle East to counter Iran as he prepared to meet Pentagon officials to discuss it later in the day.

U.S. military leaders have discussed sending some 5,000 troops to the region with tensions running high with Iran. Trump, asked by reporters about the plan, said he did not think they would be needed, but that he was willing to consider it.